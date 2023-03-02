Demko will be guarding the home crease versus Minnesota on Thursday, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Demko returned to action Monday after missing almost three months of action with a groin injury. Demko stopped 34 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory over Dallas, giving him a 4-10-2 record to go with a 3.93 GAA and .884 save percentage. It's a far cry from 2021-22, when he was one of the top goaltenders in the NHL, winning 33 games. Demko will face the Wild, who are 14th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.21 goals per game.