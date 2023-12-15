Demko will protect the home goal versus the Panthers on Thursday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Demko is looking to win a third straight game for the first time since his six-game winning streak from Oct. 24-Nov. 6. The 28-year-old has added four goals on 53 shots over his previous two victories over the Hurricanes and the Lightning. The Panthers are coming off a shutout loss to the Kraken in their previous game.