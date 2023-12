Demko will protect the home goal Saturday versus the Sharks, per Canucks team reporter Kate Pettersen.

Demko saw a four-game winning streak end with an overtime loss to the Stars on Thursday. The 28-year-old goalie has a 5-1-1 record in December despite a 2.83 GAA and a .904 save percentage. The Sharks have lost their last four contests, so this is a good matchup for Demko. He allowed one goal on 31 shots against San Jose on Nov. 2.