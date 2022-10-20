Demko will start Thursday's road game versus the Wild, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko has had a terrible start to the season, allowing 13 goals in three games, all losses. The Wild have similarly struggled early on, though both teams have shown respectable offense. This could be a tough matchup for Demko if he can't set himself on the right course from the start.

