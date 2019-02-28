Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starts in Arizona
Demko will start on the road Thursday versus the Coyotes, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports. It will be the Demko's first start since Jan. 18.
Demko gets the nod for Vancouver on the second half of a back-to-back. Before getting injured, the 23-year-old picked up a win in his only start, allowing three goals on 39 shots versus the Sabres. While the Coyotes have struggled most of the season, they enter Thursday night's contest having won four straight.
