Demko allowed six goals as the Canucks failed to hold back the Capitals 6-4 Monday.
Demko, who yielded seven goals on his opening 55 shots this season, continues to seek his 2021 all-star form. He definitely couldn't find it in the third period Monday. He yielded four goals during the final frame to suffer his third loss in three starts, registering a porous .847 save percentage.
