Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starts versus Sharks

Demko will man the visitors' crease Saturday in San Jose.

Demko holds a 3-1-0 record on the year and will be going for his fourth victory when he steps on the ice Saturday. He'll take on a Sharks team that's lost four straight and six of its last seven, so Demko carries definite upside in this matchup.

