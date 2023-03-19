Demko stopped 38 of 40 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Demko bounced back from his loss in Arizona on Thursday with a stellar performance in this contest. The Kings controlled play but couldn't answer after Elias Pettersson's power-play equalizer in the third period. Demko has won five of his last six outings, and he's up to 9-12-2 with a 3.32 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 23 appearances. The Canucks' road trip ends Sunday in Anaheim, which might be a good spot for Collin Delia to pick up a start.