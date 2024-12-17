Demko saved 30 of 31 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Demko made his third start of the season Monday and certainly left a good impression, earning his first win of the campaign and ending just 46 seconds away from recording a shutout. The 29-year-old is still shaking off the rust that comes with rehabbing from a knee injury sustained last season, but this was an outing that points in the right direction for the eight-year veteran. Through three appearances, Demko has gone 1-1-1 with a 3.31 GAA and an .881 save percentage, so there's still margin for improvement.