Demko stopped 41 of 45 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

A much healthier Golden Knights team threw a lot of shots at Demko, but he was solid. He allowed the game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation, but Quinn Hughes won it for the Canucks early in overtime. Demko has won three starts in a row, improving to 31-20-6 with a 2.67 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 59 appearances. The Canucks' next game is a more favorable matchup Thursday versus the Coyotes.