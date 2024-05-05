Demko (knee) won't be available for the start of Vancouver's second-round series against Edmonton, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko, who is considered week-to-week, sat out the final five contests of the Canucks' first-round series versus Nashville. It remains unclear when he will be available to return. During Demko's absence, Casey DeSmith and Arturs Silovs shared time between the pipes. The 23-year-old Silovs could make his fourth straight start in Game 1 versus the Oilers.