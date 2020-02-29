Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Stopping pucks Saturday
Demko will tend the road twine Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Despite his recent struggles -- he has an .879 save percentage and 3.63 GAA over five appearances in February -- Demko will make a third straight start with Jacob Markstrom (lower body) out long term. Although the Maple Leafs have had some issues lately, they've still won three of four games and averaged four goals per contest in that stretch.
