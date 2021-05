Demko gave up three goals on 42 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Demko couldn't slow down the Oilers' top line, but he got plenty of help from the Canucks offense in this contest. The 25-year-old improved to 13-16-1 with a 2.92 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 30 appearances. The Canucks and Oilers finish a four-game series Saturday, but it's undetermined which of Demko or Braden Holtby will get the start.