Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Strong in relief

Demko allowed only one goal on 17 shots in relief of Jacob Markstrom in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

It was the first relief appearance of the 23-year-old's career, and arguably it was the best of his four showings so far this season. Demko's record remains 1-2 with a 3.21 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Head coach Travis Green may turn to the young goalie for Wednesday's meeting with the Rangers given his strong work compared to Markstrom's struggles.

