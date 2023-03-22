Demko stopped 23 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

A pair of first-period turnovers led to goals, and Demko let in another two tallies in the middle frame. He's been pretty good since moving past a groin injury -- this was just his third loss in nine outings since his return, and only the second time he's allowed four goals in that span. For the season, the 27-year-old is at 9-13-2 with a 3.36 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 24 appearances. The Canucks are at home against Thursday in a favorable matchup against the Sharks.