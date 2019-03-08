Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Struggles early in one-goal loss
Demko set aside 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Edmonton.
Demko gave up three goals in the first 21:02 of game action, then shut the door from there to give his team a chance. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old netminder, Vancouver's comeback bid came up a goal short. Demko is the Canucks' goalie of the future, but his present-day value is limited as he's just dipping his toe in the water at the NHL level.
