Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Struggles early in one-goal loss

Demko set aside 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Edmonton.

Demko gave up three goals in the first 21:02 of game action, then shut the door from there to give his team a chance. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old netminder, Vancouver's comeback bid came up a goal short. Demko is the Canucks' goalie of the future, but his present-day value is limited as he's just dipping his toe in the water at the NHL level.