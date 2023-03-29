Demko allowed six goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

Demko got off to a rough start Tuesday, allowing five goals in the first two periods. He'd rebound to hold the Blues scoreless in the third while the Canucks scored twice to force overtime. However, Jakub Vrana's goal 28 seconds into the extra frame stuck Demko with a 6-5 loss. The 27-year-old netminder falls to 11-13-3 with an .896 save percentage this season. Demko will look to get back in the win column Friday when the Canucks host the Flames.