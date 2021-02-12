Demko yielded three goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Demko got the last two games off, but he wasn't able to put an end to the Canucks' now six-game losing streak. He's responsible for three of those losses, although the team has scored just 11 goals in that span. Demko dropped to 3-6-0 with a 3.74 GAA and an .896 save percentage in nine outings. The Canucks' next three games are against the Flames, who seem to have their number early in the year, making Demko and Braden Holtby both risky plays in fantasy.