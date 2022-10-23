Demko allowed four goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres.

Demko gave up two goals in the first period and two more in the third. The Sabres also tallied an empty-netter for their fourth goal. Now sitting at 0-4-1, it's been a nightmarish start to the year for Demko. He's given up four-plus goals in four of his five appearances, and the Canucks' already subpar blue line corps is ravaged by injuries. He posted a .915 save percentage over 99 games in the previous two seasons, but fantasy managers may want to consider sitting the 26-year-old when possible until he can get back on track.