Demko allowed four goals on 34 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.
A chaotic six-goal second period ended with the Oilers ahead by a goal, and despite Demko's perfect third period, he took the loss. The 25-year-old has lost seven of his last eight games. He's at 13-17-1 with a 2.96 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 31 appearances. The Canucks continue their road trip in Winnipeg on Monday, but it may be Braden Holtby's turn for a start in that contest.
