Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Suffers loss versus Coyotes
Demko gave up three goals on 39 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Coyotes on Wednesday.
Demko didn't get much help from his defense, as two of the three goals he surrendered saw the Coyotes with plenty of room to make plays. It's still a third straight loss for Demko, who fell to 11-9-2 with a 3.08 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 24 appearances. He's not doing much to fill the void left by Jacob Markstrom, who remains sidelined with a lower-body injury.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Gets starting nod against 'Yotes•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Needs to improve early game focus•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Stopping pucks Saturday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Takes bad loss•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting in Ottawa•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Prevails over Canadiens in overtime•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.