Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Suffers loss versus Coyotes

Demko gave up three goals on 39 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Coyotes on Wednesday.

Demko didn't get much help from his defense, as two of the three goals he surrendered saw the Coyotes with plenty of room to make plays. It's still a third straight loss for Demko, who fell to 11-9-2 with a 3.08 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 24 appearances. He's not doing much to fill the void left by Jacob Markstrom, who remains sidelined with a lower-body injury.