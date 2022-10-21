Demko four goals on 37 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild on Thursday.
Demko carried a 3-2 lead into the third period of Thursday's contest, but a goal from Mats Zuccarello in the final frame and an over-time winner from Kirill Kaprizov ultimately led to the goaltender's fourth straight loss. Demko has struggled mightily early on this season, going 0-3-1 while posting an ugly 4.30 GAA and .861 save percentage. It remains to be seen if Demko will be in goal for Saturday's home game versus Buffalo.
