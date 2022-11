Demko turned aside 27 of 31 shots during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the host Bruins.

Demko, who has allowed at least three goals in all 11 starts this season, remained winless during his past four starts. The 26-year-old netminder surrendered three-straight goals Sunday after J.T. Miller tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period. Demko (1-8-2) entered Sunday with a 4.01 GAA and .874 save percentage.