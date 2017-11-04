Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Summoned to NHL
Demko was recalled from AHL Utica on Saturday.
Cancuks coach Travis Green reportedly made this move out of precaution, as Anders Nilsson's wife is expecting to deliver a baby soon. Demko claimed CCM/AHL Goalie of the Month honors for October, as he only allowed eight goals over five appearances for the Comets. He projects well in fantasy for the long haul, but it's best to wait until his playing time isn't predicated by the availability of other goalies within the organization.
