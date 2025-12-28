Demko allowed five goals on 36 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Demko has allowed nine goals on 74 shots over his last two outings, taking losses in both. The 30-year-old netminder looked fairly sharp just after returning from a lower-body injury, but his performance has started to slip again. He's now at 8-7-0 with a 2.63 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 16 appearances. Demko is likely to see a majority of the starts over Kevin Lankinen as long as the former can stay healthy. The Canucks' next game is in Seattle on Monday on the first half of a back-to-back.