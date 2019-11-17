Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Surrenders five in overtime loss

Demko allowed five goals on 23 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

By far, this was Demko's worst game of the season -- he gave up his highest number of goals on his lowest shot total in eight games. The 23-year-old dropped to 5-2-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The rough outing all but assures Jacob Markstrom will get the nod for Tuesday's game in Dallas as the Canucks begin a six-game road trip.