Demko gave up four goals on 24 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

It was an even game through two periods, but Riley Tufte and Cale Makar tallied against Demko in the third and the Canucks' offense went quiet. This is Demko's third loss in his last four outings, and he's given up four goals in each of those defeats. He's now at a 9-5-0 record with a 2.26 GAA and a .923 save percentage over 14 starts. It's possibly a little regression from his hot start to the season, but the 27-year-old remains a strong play, especially for his next start against either the Kraken on Friday or the Sharks on Saturday.