Demko allowed four goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Demko held off the Oilers for nearly two whole periods. Late in the second period, Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Evan Bouchard added another tally, which sent Demko on the path to his sixth straight loss. The 25-year-old goalie is now 12-16-1 with a 2.91 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 29 appearances.