Demko kicked out 21 of 24 shots in a 4-1 loss to LA on Sunday.
Demko suffered his third straight loss and has allowed 14 goals on 96 shots in that span. He allowed a goal in each period of Sunday's contest, with the Kings' final marker being scored on an empty net. Demko has an 11-14-4 record, 3.37 GAA and .894 save percentage in 29 outings this season.
