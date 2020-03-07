Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Surrenders three goals in win

Demko allowed three goals on 32 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Demko snapped a three-game losing streak, but he allowed at least three goals for the fifth straight outing. The 24-year-old goalie improved to 12-9-2 with a 3.07 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 25 appearances. It's hard to recommend Demko for fantasy purposes based on his recent performances.