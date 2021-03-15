Demko will guard the road goal in Monday's game versus the Senators, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Demko is set to make his sixth straight start. He's certainly earned the workhorse role, as he's recorded a .952 save percentage and a 1.65 GAA over his last six appearances. The Senators have been quite inconsistent this season, but they've shown life offensively at times. Nevertheless, they rank 25th in the league with just 2.61 goals per game.