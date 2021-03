Demko will protect the road net in Monday's game versus the Jets.

Demko's on a four-game losing streak, but his numbers haven't been bad in that stretch, recording a .908 save percentage and a 2.82 GAA. The 25-year-old will make a third straight start Monday, so head coach Travis Green is providing him a chance to pull away as the top goalie. The Jets enter Monday's contest after winning five of their last six contests and averaging 3.66 goals per game.