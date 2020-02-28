Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Takes bad loss
Demko allowed four goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa.
Half of the damage against Demko was done by Bobby Ryan, who also scored into an empty net to complete his hat trick. The 24-year-old American still hasn't found consistency on a start-to-start basis and has just one win and 15 goals allowed in four starts over the past month. It could be a bumpy ride for Vancouver while Jacob Markstrom (knee) is on the shelf.
