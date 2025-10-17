Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Takes down Stars
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demko stopped 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.
Demko had his worst game of the season but still came away with a win thanks to a four-goal second period by the Canucks. The 29-year-old netminder has given up just six goals on 85 shots over his three starts this season. He'll likely get a rest Friday when the Canucks visit the Blackhawks, but Demko should be back between the pipes Saturday versus the Capitals.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Set to start in Dallas•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Gets little help in loss•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tending twine in Edmonton•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Cruises to win Thursday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Expected to face Calgary•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Exits ice first Friday•