Demko stopped 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Demko had his worst game of the season but still came away with a win thanks to a four-goal second period by the Canucks. The 29-year-old netminder has given up just six goals on 85 shots over his three starts this season. He'll likely get a rest Friday when the Canucks visit the Blackhawks, but Demko should be back between the pipes Saturday versus the Capitals.