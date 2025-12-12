Demko stopped 12 of 15 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Demko missed 12 games due to a lower-body injury, and he wasn't very good against a light workload Thursday. The 30-year-old's injury history is lengthy and well-documented, and his chances of wins aren't looking good on a team that is languishing at the bottom of the standings. He's posted a 5-5-0 record with a 2.83 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 11 starts. Expect the Canucks to try to ease Demko in by having him split the workload with Kevin Lankinen for a while. A starting goalie for Sunday's game versus the Devils hasn't been announced yet.