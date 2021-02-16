Demko gave up four goals on 27 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames on Monday.

Demko was spared a regulation loss with Brock Boeser's shorthanded goal in the final minute of regulation, but the Canucks ultimately didn't kill the penalty. Johnny Gaudreau sealed the Flames' win with the tally in overtime. The 25-year-old Demko dropped to 4-6-1 with a 3.52 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Demko has allowed eight goals over three games versus the Flames, but it could be Braden Holtby who starts Wednesday's game in Calgary.