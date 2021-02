Demko will guard the home goal in Tuesday's game versus the Oilers.

Demko and Braden Holtby have been alternating starts for the last four games. Both goalies have been inconsistent this season, but Demko will get another chance to reclaim the crease. Demko has registered a .901 save percentage and a 4-7-1 record thus far, and he'll face another tough test Tuesday. The Oilers rank second in the league with 3.60 goals per game.