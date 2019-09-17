Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Taking on Oilers

Demko will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home preseason matchup with the Oilers, Jon Abbott of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Demko played pretty well in limited action last season, posting a 4-3-1 record while registering a 2.81 GAA and .913 save percentage in nine appearances. The 23-year-old will step in as Jacob Markstrom's full-time backup for the 2019-20 campaign, and could take over as the Canucks' starter as soon as 2020-21, when Markstrom is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.