Demko will guard the home goal during Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs.
Demko was unbeatable in his last start Monday against the Jets, turning aside all 27 shots he faced en route to his fifth win and first shutout of the year. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a rough home matchup with a Toronto team that's 9-1-1 on the road this season.
