Demko will guard the home goal during Friday's game versus the Jets.

Demko wasn't great in his last start Wednesday against the Flames, surrendering four goals on 27 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. The 25-year-old netminder will attempt to bounce back and secure his fifth win of the season in a matchup with a Winnipeg team that's averaging 3.44 goals per game this campaign, seventh in the NHL.