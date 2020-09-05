Demko will draw the start in Friday's Game 7 showdown with Vegas, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Demko has been nothing short of incredible over the last two games. With the Canucks facing a 3-1 series deficit, the 24-year-old won back-to-back contests, stopping a combined 90-of-91 shots. He'll need one more big performance to help Vancouver pull off a historic postseason comeback.