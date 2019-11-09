Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tending twine Friday
Demko will patrol the road crease Friday against the Jets.
Demko has four wins in five starts, with a 1.78 GAA and a .938 save percentage this season. He's going against a Jets team averaging 2.63 goals per game this year, tied for 25th in the league. It's a favorable matchup for the 23-year-old, even with the Canucks on the second half of a back-to-back.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Yields two goals in win•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starts versus Sharks•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Plenty of support in win•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Facing off against Panthers•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Continues to impress•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting third straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.