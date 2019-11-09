Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tending twine Friday

Demko will patrol the road crease Friday against the Jets.

Demko has four wins in five starts, with a 1.78 GAA and a .938 save percentage this season. He's going against a Jets team averaging 2.63 goals per game this year, tied for 25th in the league. It's a favorable matchup for the 23-year-old, even with the Canucks on the second half of a back-to-back.