Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tending twine in Edmonton
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demko will guard the road goal against the Oilers on Saturday, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.
Demko made 17 saves in a 5-1 win over Calgary on Thursday to open the 2025-26 campaign. During the 2024-25 regular season, he posted a 1-1-0 record versus Edmonton while stopping 41 of 49 shots.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Cruises to win Thursday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Expected to face Calgary•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Exits ice first Friday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Away from team for personal reasons•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Set to tend twine in Edmonton•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Expected to start•