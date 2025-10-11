default-cbs-image
Demko will guard the road goal against the Oilers on Saturday, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.

Demko made 17 saves in a 5-1 win over Calgary on Thursday to open the 2025-26 campaign. During the 2024-25 regular season, he posted a 1-1-0 record versus Edmonton while stopping 41 of 49 shots.

