Demko will be between the road pipes against the Predators on Monday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

After starting the season with victories in three of his first four appearances, Demko has dropped back-to-back games and three of his last four. The 29-year-old has a 4-4-0 record, .917 save percentage and 2.41 GAA over eight starts. Nashville has generated 2.46 goals per game in 2025-26, which ranks 30th in the NHL. Demko made 33 saves on 25 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Predators on Oct. 23.