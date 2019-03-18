Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tending twine in Windy City

Demko will serve as the road team's starter Monday in Chicago.

Demko has gone winless in three appearances since returning from injury, with his last W coming all the way back on Jan. 18, in his first career NHL start. He'll be in tough Monday, taking on a Blackhawks team that has won five straight games.

