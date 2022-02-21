Demko will defend the home cage versus the Kraken on Monday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Demko is coming off a disappointing matchup with Anaheim on Saturday in which he gave up five goals on 14 shots before getting the hook. Despite the poor performance, the 26-year-old netminder will make his seventh straight appearance, having posted a 3-2-0 record and 3.32 GAA in his prior six outings.
