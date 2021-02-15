Demko will patrol the crease for Monday's home clash with the Flames.

Demko is coming off an 18-save win over the Flames on Saturday. It was the 25-year-old netminder's first victory against Calgary in three attempts this year and will look to build upon that momentum heading into Monday's matchup. On the year, the San Diego native is 4-6-0 with a 3.46 GAA, not exactly the type of performance needed to take over as the No. 1 option over Braden Holtby.