Demko will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, Jeff Paterson of the Sekeres and Price podcast reports.

Demko will make his third straight start. He went 1-1-0 over the previous two, surrendering six goals on 74 shots in his first two games back from a groin injury. The 27-year-old has a tough matchup ahead against the Maple Leafs, who have won four of their last six games.