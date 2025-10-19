Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tending twine Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demko will defend the road net against Washington on Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Demko is coming off a 28-save performance in a 5-3 win over Dallas on Thursday. He has a 2-1-0 record this season while stopping 79 of 85 shots. Washington is riding a four-game winning streak, and the team has potted 14 goals through five games this campaign.
