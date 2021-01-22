Demko will start Thursday's home game against the Canadiens, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

The teams combined for a 6-5 scoreline Wednesday, with Braden Holtby's work in the shootout helping the Canucks to a win. Now it's Demko's turn to work in the crease in the second half of a back-to-back. The 25-year-old has allowed nine goals over two starts this year, both losses, so he's a risky option for fantasy managers to deploy.